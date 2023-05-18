After Record Cold Start, Spring Weather to Round Out Thursday and Friday

It’s an amazing day after a very cold morning. Many across central and northern New England broke record lows with values in the 20s and 30s.

Now we’re into a more seasonable afternoon with highs in the 60s along with plenty of sunshine. Tonight will be another cooler-than-average one, but not nearly as close to the 20s. Lows drop to the lower 40s in the suburbs and upper 30s in northern New England.

Friday’s an amazing afternoon, temperatures climb to the 70s along another sunny one. Our low pressure arrives Saturday producing lights showers at first with steadier rain later in the afternoon and total rainfall amounts up to an inch and an inch and a half.

Sunday will bring drier air in the second half of the day along with milder temperatures. Next week brings highs in the lower 70s to upper 60s.

