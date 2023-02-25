Afternoon Flurries During Chilly Saturday in New England

A weak system is bringing some flurries this afternoon and another one tomorrow that might be restricted more into northern New England with a few trying to reach parts of MA, a mix is possible. Highs this afternoon remain in the 20s, but if feels much colder. We woke up to subzero wind chills and as the hours have progressed we now look into upper teens.

The wind switches out of the NW, which allows us to warm up a bit more tomorrow with highs climbing into the 30s to near 40 in the warmest spots south.

Clouds also remain through Monday. As we hop into next week, we’ll see a nearing low promising snow and the chance for rain in some areas. We’ve issued a First Alert for Tuesday due to the current trends keeping much of New England with possible plowable snowfall amounts but also rain by the afternoon for some in eastern and southeastern Mass.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Places like CT and RI who haven’t seen much snow this winter will likely receive accumulating amounts but the most will likely fall in central and western MA as well as southern VT.

Regardless, roads will likely be dicey for most of New England for Tuesday’s morning commute and more slushy surfaces east & southeast by the evening commute.

The system will likely exit late Tuesday and drier weather is featured for Wednesday. Highs this time are trending more seasonable for the second half of next week, for which Thursday’s low is likely rain.

The next potential road nuisance would be next Friday’s storm which may start as rain and end up as snow.