Another fall-like start in Boston transitions to summertime warmth

We're on the other side of this sprawling high pressure system Wednesday. That means we'll bounce out of the cool morning and quickly recover to summertime warmth.

That is somewhat tempered along the coast with a sea breeze, but even so, highs should manage to hit the mid-70s.

After a nearly identical day in the 70s to near 80 Thursday, our attention turns to a developing storm center far off the Carolinas. While guidance has shown this to be a distant threat later in the week, onshore breezes could siphon clouds off this storm and bring them to southern New England.

Given enough time, some of those clouds could even produce a few sprinkles on the Cape/Islands Friday night.

The storm moves away on Saturday as our focus shifts west to an approaching front. We'll still see plenty of clouds, especially in the morning, but it should be delayed enough to hold off many of the showers until Sunday.

Even then, it appears that Sunday won’t be a washout.

Enjoy the gorgeous weather!