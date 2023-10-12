Another great fall day is here in New England, with a bit of a cool-down ahead

It’s another amazing day in southern New England — mainly dry weather with mild temperatures near the 70. Northern New England, though, will keep highs in the lower to mid 60s at best. However, it will turn cooler throughout the six states Friday, but remain dry as a cold front moves through. Meanwhile, the coastal low affecting the region over the weekend, stays further south allowing for most of the rain to remain in southwestern Connecticut, while the rest of central and eastern New England enjoys a drier forecast.

Thursday night, a cold front will move through, bringing cooler air and temperatures dropping into the upper 30s and 40s. A northwest breeze is expected to make temperatures feel chillier under the shade Friday, aside of that, the sun will shine bright and conditions will remain dry with temperatures ranging from the 50s north to the lower 60s south.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the dry northwest flow will make for a cool start on Saturday morning with temperatures falling into the low 40s. While there's a possibility of increasing cloudiness, most of the region is expected to stay dry and highs will stay in the low 60s.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

As for next week, expect a few showers to linger around early in the week. It’s not a washout by any means, so the trend works in our favor. There will be, however, a daily chance for isolated to scattered precipitation,

There might be the potential impact of another coastal storm by the middle of the week. Confidence in this event is currently low, so it's something to keep an eye on as we approach the weekend.