As storm moves out, we stay cool through the weekend with chances of showers

Our storm is finally moving away…in a sense.

When it reaches Bar Harbor, Maine, it will pause and turn south, passing far off Cape Cod Saturday and Saturday night. That's not exactly ideal for our weekend forecast.

On the back side (west) of this storm system, there are quite a few showers that will sweep by Saturday. While the day isn't entirely washed out, there will be plenty of chances of getting wet.

In the meantime, we'll start Friday off with glimpses of sun. Since the air is unstable, those sun breaks will fill in almost as quickly as they open. That could lead to a few brief, weak showers by afternoon but for the most part, we stay dry.

Temperatures will recover to the upper 40s, a bit warmer than the mid-40s on Saturday. As the storm starts moving east Sunday, we'll see more widespread sunshine and a return to the highs in the upper 40s.

Right now, the eclipse forecast looks super. Highs leap back to near 60 thanks to a favorable breeze from the northwest. We couldn't ask for a better setup to view the sun and moon doing their thing.

Temps slide a bit Tuesday and especially Wednesday as a front drops in from the north. Fret not, the warm air makes a comeback late week as the winds shift again to the southwest.

Enjoy the weekend and be safe!