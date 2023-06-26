Be ready for scattered showers and storms over the coming days

We continue to have a humid, warm, and summer-like weather pattern to start the work week. Daily chances for rain and thunderstorms will stick around through at least Thursday.

Monday, the severe weather risk will stay southwest of New England, with perhaps an isolated threat of a damaging wind gust outside of Interstate 495, to western Massachusetts and Connecticut. Overall, the garden-variety t-storms will be around Monday afternoon through evening as highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s.

The cutoff low exiting the eastern Great Lakes on Tuesday will get closer to New England, and along with a shortwave crawling out of the Virginias we’ll see rain moving in with a higher potential for strong to severe storms Tue-Wed.

The daily chance for scattered showers/storms will remain into the end of the 10-day and that includes the holiday weekend.