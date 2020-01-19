Beautiful Afternoon Before Breeze Picks Up and Colder Air Arrives

It's a beautiful Sunday afternoon with fresh snow everywhere in New England.

Saturday night's snowy low pressure was a fast mover, but the snow came down heavy for a couple of hours, leaving few inches south, to eight inches at most of the ski areas north.

For a change, there was no wind Sunday morning, but that is changing this afternoon as a breeze picks up from the Northwest and a new batch of colder air comes in after sunset.

A lot of spots that woke up to beautiful snow are seeing it melt with temperatures in the 40s south, 20s and 30s north.

The wind will be gusting to 35 mph as the sun goes down with clearing skies, low temperatures will get down to the single numbers north and teens and 20s south.

The wind chill factor may be below zero for some of us to start our Monday, but there’s plenty of sunshine with high temperatures mostly in the teens north and 20s south. High pressure pretty much dominates all week long, meaning we are storm free for several days.

As cold high pressure moves closer to us, the wind will ease a bit by the middle of the week. It looks like the coldest weather could be Tuesday and Tuesday night with temperatures in the teens and 20s, but spots will be below zero Wednesday morning.

Then a warming trend begins with a mixture of sun and clouds Wednesday and we are back to 32 degrees. And then 40s for a lot of New England Thursday and Friday before the next front drops in from the north next weekend.

We’re also watching low pressure coming in. It will be an interesting clash of colder air north and warmer south next weekend with probable wintry mix for most of us Saturday and Sunday as seen here in our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.