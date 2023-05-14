Beautiful and Sunny Mother's Day Weather in New England

On Mother’s Day Sunday, we can expect slightly cooler temperatures, but still a beautiful day over all. High temperatures in the middle and upper 60’s, with a northwest wind.

Brush fire risk will take center stage over the next several days, as the chance for substantial rainfall is near zero.

Monday is milder, with sunny skies, and high temperatures in the middle and upper 70’s. Tuesday starts mostly sunny, but turns mostly cloudy towards evening as a weak cold front approaches. High temperatures in the upper 70’s for Tuesday.

A slight chance for showers early Wednesday morning as the front passes through. The majority of the rain looks to be over Northern New England, as the front weakens while heading South. Skies will become mostly sunny, by mid- morning Wednesday, with cooler high temperatures in the lower 60’s.

Thursday is mostly sunny, and milder again. High temperatures of 65 to 70. Friday starts sunny, but becomes cloudy in the afternoon. High temperatures in the lower 70’s. Rainfall is expected for next weekend.