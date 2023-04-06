Big Warmup on the Way for New England, Which Could See 80 Degrees Next Week

The warmup is finally here! Although it’s not for everyone. We’ll struggle through much of the day to get the warmth to the coast. Our best chances for 70 degrees plus reside from Metrowest to Greater Worcester Thursday afternoon. Elsewhere, we’re still seeing a warmup with 50s and 60s, but thanks to a stubborn onshore wind, there will be no surge into the 70s.

We’ll see some sun after the fog and low clouds burn off, but showers will be right behind. We’re even expecting a few downpours into the evening and especially overnight across southeastern Massachusetts. Colder air will be in route by then, so temperatures will fall through the 50s and into the 40s by Friday morning.

A gusty, chilly Friday is in store. Highs will struggle to make the mid 50s by afternoon, as the cold air moves in at all levels of the atmosphere. Winds will peak near 30 to 35 mph, making it feel like 40s for much of the day. After a cold start on Saturday, we only recover to near 50 in the afternoon.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Easter Sunday starts the warming process, which could carry deep into next week. If the long range forecasts are correct, we could be seeing 70s – or even 80s(!) - as early as Wednesday and Thursday. Dry weather will remain in lock step as well, so I suspect the lawns and gardens may need a watering. It’s a wild thought after such a soaking over the last few months.