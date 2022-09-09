Bigger Waves, Higher Rip Current Threat at New England Beaches This Weekend

An area of high pressure slides overhead Friday, yielding pleasant weather across New England. Abundant sunshine is on tap today with temperatures rising into the upper 70s. A few locations in the Merrimack and Connecticut River Valleys reach into the low 80s, mid 70s to 80 degrees across the North Country.
Though sunshine will prevail this afternoon, a large plume of smoke from wildfires burning out West will pivot into the region today, leading to hazy skies.
Overnight, wildfire smoke is expected to produce a particularly reddish hue to the sky for sunset.
Temperatures will drop down into the mid to upper 50s for most across New England, low 60s at the coast. Expecting a clear night with light west winds.
Saturday features continued sunny skies and moderating temperatures into the low to mid 80s, slightly warmer in the Merrimack and Connecticut River Valleys. Local sea breezes will develop, keeping temperatures slightly cooler at the coast.
An increasing swell from Category 2 Hurricane Earl will begin arriving over the weekend, leading to increased wave heights and an increased rip current threat at south and east-facing beaches.
On Sunday, the area of high pressure that provided excellent late-summer weather will begin to shift east off shore as our next system approaches from the Great Lakes. Expecting dry weather with increasing cloud cover in response.
Looking ahead to the start of next week, an area of low pressure moves into New England, yielding a chance of showers across western areas. After several days of dry weather, it may take until Tuesday for any appreciable showers to develop.
A cold front moves through on Tuesday with increased rain and thunder chances. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 70s on Monday, slightly cooler in the low to mid 70s on Tuesday and moderating back into the mid to upper 70s again by mid-week on the exclusive First Alert Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and NECN.