Blend of clouds and sun to begin the work week

The new work week begins with some low clouds, patchy fog and possibly a few areas of drizzle around. By Monday afternoon, most of us will see some sunshine peek back out before the next surge of clouds arrives Monday night. Highs on Monday will be a mix of low to mid 70s. A few spots could get into the upper 70s.



A surge of tropical moisture moves in during the day Tuesday. The day will be mostly cloudy, to cloudy with a chance for some scattered showers late in the day.

The best chance for rain will be Tuesday night through Wednesday. By Wednesday evening, the rain chances quickly drop off as high pressure noses back into New England. The difference, this time, that high is going to stick around for a while longer.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Two tropical systems will stay well south and east of us, but just them being in the vicinity will be enough to keep that high pressure center over us. That means the weather will be mighty nice Friday through early next week.