Blustery, bright and cold Valentine's Day, but is more snow on the way?

Cold, blustery day on tap. In the wake of the storm, a sharp cold front crossed overnight. This front will keep the winds going (via daytime heating) and keep the wind chills in the upper teens to low 20s throughout the day.

Sun is dominate, but you'll be dressing for the wind chill, not the air temperature in the mid-30s.

Thursday fares better with the wind, and we'll see a slight recovery into the upper 30s. Clouds will be on the increase, and a quick-moving weather system will zip through overnight.

We're not expecting big things from this system, but there's the possibility of an inch or two of snow in spots. The snow will be gone (and clearing will move in) by dawn on Friday.

There isn't any bitter air in the days ahead, but "just cold enough" air will be present. That will keep us from shooting out of the 30s until next week, when the pattern shifts around and boost us back to the 40s.