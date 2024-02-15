Blustery conditions persist Thursday, with more snow on the way

Our wintry weather continues this week with temperatures consistently staying cold and a couple quick snow chances.

Thursday, we begin clear and sunny with temperatures that have dropped into the teens and 20. The wind is quite gusty to start, but slowly subsides to a strong breeze by mid afternoon.

Clouds increase through the day as our next system approaches from the Great Lakes. Highs Thursday will be in the mid 30s to low 40s with wind chills in the 20s.

A minor clipper system moves through overnight Thursday night and into Friday morning. The chance for snow is very fast (as is the case with these quick-moving systems).

Snow arrives in Boston between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., with around 1 inch of snow for most and the snow exits the city around midnight.

In southern New England, we get a widespread coating to 2 inches coatings at the south coast to 2 inches in Berkshires and Worcester Hills. Northern New England will see 2 to 4 inches of snow into Friday daybreak, with the mountains getting around 6 inches or more.

The wind on Friday afternoon will become strong on the backside of that exiting low. In fact, westerly winds may be as high as 50 miles per hour through Friday afternoon. Highs reach the mid 30s but it will feel like the 20s with the wind chill.

Saturday brings us a chance for light mountain snow, with a system also passing way to the south. If the track of that storm moves closer we can see minor accumulations again.

Temps stay in the mid 30s all weekend and emerging sun returns Sunday. Highs on Presidents' Day will be around 40 with full sun, a great start to school vacation week!