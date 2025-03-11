Boston's spring weather is taking a break — and more rain may fall

I hope you enjoyed the spring-like weather on Tuesday because we’re tracking big changes for Wednesday and Thursday!

High temperatures Tuesday hit the low- to mid-60s under mostly sunny skies. It was a bit breezy at times, with southerly winds gusting to 30 mph at times.

The gusty winds have created some wildfire concerns for the commonwealth and much of southern New England. In fact, an elevated fire threat remained across the area for the day. A combination of gusty winds and dry conditions made it possible for wildfires to spread quickly. Please practice fire safety.

A cold front will move through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday, giving way to a much cooler day. Brace yourself! High temperatures will only reach the mid-40s on Wednesday.

A weak weather system will move through the area late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, which could produce some showers and snowflakes in parts of the area. We’re not expecting any accumulations at this time.

High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower 40s. Temperatures will rebound to near 50 on Friday.

Another warmup arrives just in time for the weekend. Highs will be near 60 on Saturday and in the mid-60s on Sunday.

Here’s the deal though: We’ll have to dodge some rain showers Sunday with the warmer weather. Right now, it looks like the rain will push in Sunday evening into Monday. So for now, if you’re heading to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in South Boston this Sunday, the forecast should cooperate. But watch out for showers later in the day.