Tracking strong storms, flooding threat in New England Monday

As we continue moving through this Monday afternoon, stay weather alert — we’re tracking scattered rain and thunderstorms for Greater Boston.

Some of the rain could be heavy at times, leading to some localized flooding in eastern Massachusetts. Central Massachusetts and parts of Connecticut will likely have a higher threat for flash flooding as a cold front pushes through New England.

This comes after parts of Connecticut saw historic and life-threatening flooding on Sunday that is being blamed for the deaths of at least two people who were swept away by rising floodwaters.

In addition, a few storms could be strong to severe on Monday, even in Boston, capable of producing strong, gusty winds and small hail. That severe storm threat should wrap up before 10 p.m. tonight. See a list of active severe weather alerts here.

Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the 70s today and lows will be in the low to mid-60s.

You'll also want to be careful at the beach today. As Hurricane Ernesto continues spinning east of the U.S., it will create a high threat of rip currents for the islands and the Cape through this evening.

A few showers may linger over parts of southern New England on Tuesday, but we’re not expecting a washout. Highs will be in lower 70s. By Wednesday morning, temperatures will be in the 50s! We’ll see of mix of clouds and sunshine during the day with an isolated shower or two. Highs will climb to near 70. More sun is expected Thursday and Friday.