Boston may still be dreary, but highs in the 60s (and maybe 70s?) are coming

The low pressure system that brought heavy snow for parts of inland New England Saturday continues to affect our forecast Sunday.

More precipitation, from drizzle to rain, is expected as our ocean storm is slow to move out. It’s close enough to our east that waves of rain will swing in from offshore.

The wind is more from the north, with gusts around 30 mph through the day, around 40 on the Cape & Islands through this evening.

Temperatures stay in the low 40s, with wind chills in the 30s. Another 0.5” to 1” of rain is possible through Sunday south and east.

Western New England (the Berkshires, Vermont and Connecticut) will actually see late-day sun and a dry evening. While our weather in Boston does not improve — until Monday.

On Monday and Tuesday, the Boston area see drier air, sun and warmer temps, with highs in the 60s.

An onshore wind develops late Monday, so we go from around 60 at the coast to around 50 by late afternoon or early evening.

A couple showers are possible for Tuesday morning, but it's dry midday in the low 60s, and a few showers in the afternoon. Then we dry off again for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 50s.

Friday brings in sun and highs in the 60s, with Saturday trending milder (some will get to around 70!?), highs in the 60s and rain in the afternoon to evening.

We seem to dry off for Easter, with highs in the upper 50s. The Boston Marathon on Monday will be in the upper 50s and dry. Stay tuned for any forecast updates!