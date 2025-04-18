It's a big weekend in Boston, and temperatures should be just right

This is what we’ve been waiting for: temperatures in the 80s, just in time for the weekend! But slightly cooler weather is just around the corner.

First, as we continue moving through Good Friday, expect increasing clouds across the Greater Boston area in advance of a front. A few late night showers are possible, but the rain will be scattered. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s Friday. Overnight, lows will be in the low 50s.

There will be summer-like weather here in Boston on Saturday! And with so much going on in the region this weekend, from Red Sox baseball to the Lexington 250 events, you couldn’t ask for better temperatures.

People are already talking about all the traffic expected Friday through Monday in Boston, between the 250th anniversary of Paul Revere's midnight Ride from Boston to Lexington and the Boston Marathon.

In fact, after a morning start in the low 50s, afternoon highs will soar into the low 80s due to gusty southwesterly winds! Winds could gust up to 30-35 mph, so hold on to your hats. (The last time Boston reached highs in the 80s was on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, when Logan airport recorded a high temperature of 82 degrees!)

We’ll likely see partly sunny skies for much of Saturday morning and afternoon. However, a few scattered showers are possible Saturday afternoon and evening as the cold front moves through the area.

Don’t cancel your outdoor plans Saturday. Just have a backup plan in case a shower moves toward your area.

By Easter Sunday, with the front to our south, cooler weather will move in. Morning temperatures will be in the low 40s. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies. Happy Easter!

The Boston Marathon is on Monday, and so far, so good with the forecast. In fact, we’re tracking partly cloudy skies. Morning temperatures will be in the low 40s. Highs will climb into the upper 50s.

Showers return late Monday night into Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 60s.