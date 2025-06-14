After gloomy start to Boston's weekend, nicer weather heads in for Father's Day

The rainiest time of this weekend is already done, for most. After Saturday morning, drier air heads in from the north gradually through the day.

Scattered showers and sprinkles were passing across central and southern New England, but by noon time, the rain was moving out to the South Coast, Cape Cod and the islands. That’s where the clouds and showers will stay for the rest of Saturday.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

While in Boston and areas north of the Mass. Pike will see clouds and cool temps, northern New England breaks into sunshine, with highs in the 60s to 70s. Coastal towns cool to the 50s as a northeast, easterly wind gusts 15-25 mph late day.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The onshore breeze sticks around Saturday night into Sunday. A few areas of drizzle and fog will be around coastal communities for early Sunday. Inland, we see breaks of sun, a sprinkle and highs in the 60s.

Father’s Day is at least the better of the two days this weekend, weather-wise.

If we get at least a trace of rain today at Logan airport, then it will be the 13th Saturday in a row with rain recorded and a new record streak. (Note: It's not “the wettest streak” and not “the wettest stretch,” which refers to the total amount of rainfall).

The longest stretch of rainy Saturdays, according to the National Weather Service, was previously 12 weeks from Jan. 16 to April 3, 1943, and then again from Nov. 14, 1969, to Jan. 30, 1970.

Next week, drier weather returns for Monday and into early Wednesday. Then, the heat is on, as our temps slowly warm. Sea breezes keep us in the 60s to 70s Monday and Tuesday, but a southerly wind gets us to the 80s for Wednesday and Thursday.

The humidity also ramps up to summer levels by midweek, and summer thunderstorms are possible at times Wednesday and Thursday.

Then another dry pattern settles in with warm temps holding for next weekend.