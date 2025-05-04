Boston's looking at 1 day without rain before next weekend

Temperatures Sunday will be slightly cooler than Saturday, but still warm and muggy, with highs in the low to mid 70s inland, 60s at the South Coast. Plus scattered showers will be off and on anytime in the afternoon, picking up in intensity and in coverage by late evening.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A few thunderstorms are possible, but we're not expecting anything severe.

A near-stationary front has set up across northern New England. As this sinks farther south, and becomes a backdoor front, our wind shifts from the northeast late Sunday evening and we cool to the 50s at the coast with more rain.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This week starts off rather rainy as an upper level and cut-off low settles into the area Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid 50s with low 60s and a bit of an onshore flow midweek.

Thursday seems to be the driest day of the week with high temps approaching 70 degrees, keeping us cool at the coast though with that sea breeze.

On Friday, scattered showers develop again as another low heads in from the north. And as of Sunday, the forecast models hint that this low may linger into Saturday.

Then, for Mother’s Day, we clear out our skies. Temps will be in the low 70s late Saturday and Sunday.