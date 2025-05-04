Massachusetts

Boston's looking at 1 day without rain before next weekend

This week starts off rather rainy as an upper level and cut-off low settles into the area Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday

By Pamela Gardner

NBC Universal, Inc.

Temperatures Sunday will be slightly cooler than Saturday, but still warm and muggy, with highs in the low to mid 70s inland, 60s at the South Coast. Plus scattered showers will be off and on anytime in the afternoon, picking up in intensity and in coverage by late evening.

A few thunderstorms are possible, but we're not expecting anything severe.

A near-stationary front has set up across northern New England. As this sinks farther south, and becomes a backdoor front, our wind shifts from the northeast late Sunday evening and we cool to the 50s at the coast with more rain.

This week starts off rather rainy as an upper level and cut-off low settles into the area Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid 50s with low 60s and a bit of an onshore flow midweek.

Thursday seems to be the driest day of the week with high temps approaching 70 degrees, keeping us cool at the coast though with that sea breeze.

On Friday, scattered showers develop again as another low heads in from the north. And as of Sunday, the forecast models hint that this low may linger into Saturday.

Then, for Mother’s Day, we clear out our skies. Temps will be in the low 70s late Saturday and Sunday.

