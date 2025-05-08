Pop-up storms giving way to heavy rain for Boston's morning commute (live radar)

A slow-moving weather front, combined with some sunshine and a sea breeze front, make a great recipe for pop-up storms or showers Thursday afternoon through evening in Massachusetts.

We don’t expect anything severe, but any storm could bring us gusty wind, heavy rain or lightning. Keep an eye to the sky if you’re out and about for the rest of the day.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Temps have reached their highs for the day, and are falling at the coast to the low 50s Thursday evening. Overnight lows drop to the 40s and 50s for all as we track in heavy rainfall.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

An area of low pressure strengthens a bit from the Midwest and pulls in moisture from the Mid-Atlantic. The low tracks across the eastern coastline Friday through Saturday.

This is why we have a First Alert stamp for Friday, as windswept rain and some flooding potential will affect our day.

High temps stay in the 40s to low 50s.

The showers are light and quite scattered in the morning, with increasing rain chances by afternoon, the heaviest rainfall seemingly Friday evening and night.

The wind ramps up from the southeast to east and 20-30 mph gusts. The wind dies down for a short time by Saturday morning to afternoon as the low pressure center crosses over to the Gulf of Maine.

The rain then breaks apart for a time Saturday morning to afternoon, with some showers wrapping in behind the low in the evening.

Northern New England is pretty soggy all day on Saturday, while southern New England will see some breaks in the rain and spots of sun late day. The wind gusts swap around, coming from the northwest by the evening. Highs on Saturday still manage to reach the mid 60s.

NBC10 Boston NBC10 Boston

Mother’s Day on Sunday looks fabulous. There'll be sunshine as high pressure slides in from the northwest. High temps will be around 70 with a chance for a sea breeze.

Dry and sunny weather sticks around for Monday and Tuesday, too, with highs approaching 80 inland, 70 at the shore with daily afternoon sea breezes.

Our next rain chance returns for the end of the week, seemingly Thursday through Friday then drying for the following weekend. Stay tuned for forecast updates.