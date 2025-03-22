Breaking down the Monday snow forecast by region — where could 1 inch fall?

Our temperatures go up and down this weekend, and today we’re up.

Highs reach the 50s to low 60s thanks to a southwest breeze. The clouds increase from west to east during the day ahead of a quick and weak cold front.

A few showers pass through western New England mid afternoon through sunset (around 7 p.m.), then sprinkles or spot showers move through eastern New England and Boston between 8 and 10 p.m.

Behind this front, our wind switches around from the southwest to the west and northwest. This ushers in dry and cold air.

Lows tonight drop to the 20s and low 30s with wind chills Sunday morning in the teens and 20s. Highs stay in the mid 40s even with Sunday sunshine thanks to the gusty wind.

Monday morning brings us a chance for a wintry mix, light snow and then rain.

More cold air is in place as this snow moves into the northeast before dawn. A quick chance for snow accumulation will be possible for areas around 495 in Massachusetts.

Around Boston, we see some wet snowflakes, we change to rain by late morning.

Meanwhile, across the Route 2 corridor, Worcester Hills, the Berkshires and areas north and west, light snow amounts to coatings to 1 inch in high terrain.

In northern New England, in the mountains we pick up a couple inches of snow through the day.

The rain in Boston lingers through late afternoon and tapers by the evening.

We see temps staying in the 40s or 50s through next week with a possible warm up by the next weekend with highs maybe reaching the 60s.