Radar: Track the snow moving into Boston, see latest snowfall total maps

Another snowstorm is heading into New England overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

Many of us will get 5-8” of snow, with smaller totals southeast and higher totals across northern Massachusetts, southern Vermont and southern New Hampshire.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

See severe weather alerts in your area here.

Interactive weather radar:

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

NBC10 Boston A map showing where travel will be hazardous in New England late Saturday and early Sunday, Feb. 8-9, 2025. Almost all of New England will have dangerous driving.

Snow timing:

We stay dry with increasing clouds Saturday afternoon and evening as temps reach highs in the mid 30s. They'll fall a bit to the upper 20s around Boston as the snow showers arrive in western New England between 7 and 9 p.m.

The snow arrives in Boston around 10 p.m. and, by midnight, we’re experiencing half to an inch of snow falling per hour.

NBC10 Boston Snow is expected to blanket the Greater Boston area by midnight on the morning of Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.

The heavy snow continues through 3 a.m., but across the South Coast, Cape Cod and Islands, we see warmer air aloft and mixing to sleet or freezing rain.

Snow is expected to blanket the Greater Boston area at 3:45 a.m. the morning of Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.

Meanwhile, across the Route 2 corridor, southern New Hampshire, Berkshires to southern Vermont, we keep the high snow rates and fluff through 7 a.m.

NBC10 Boston A map showing snow blanketing the Greater Boston area at 7:45 a.m. on the morning of Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.

Between 7 and 9 a.m., the precipitation and snow tapers west to east. Only lingering snow at the eastern coast to flurries will be around for the afternoon. The rest of the day is dry.

NBC10 Boston Snow will have moved out of the Greater Boston area by noon on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.

Snowfall total predictions:

Most areas will be in the 5-8” range for snowfall totals.

NBC10 Boston Updated snowfall map for Boston and the rest of New England for Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, after a winter storm hits.

Closer to Cape Cod & Islands, we mix to sleet and freezing rain, so less snow there, in the 3-5” range.

In northern Massachusetts, Route 2 corridor, Berkshires to southern Vermont and New Hampshire, we will be around 8" of fluffy snow.

The North Country will see 3-5” of fluffy snow, with the crown of Maine missing out on this storm.

NBC10 Boston A wider look at the expected snowfall totals in New England for Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.

Wind and coastal impacts:

This storm is all about the snow. There will be no damaging winds, no coastal flooding.

The southeast wind may gust up to 20 mph inland overnight, near 30 mph at the coast, Cape & Islands.

10-day outlook — more snow coming:

Our weather pattern remains active and unsettled through next week, with a few more storm systems bring the chance for more snow.

Here's a quick look at the snowstorm headed to Boston this weekend — visit our weather playlist for a longer look at the forecast — and how the area is preparing. "My snow and ice crews are ready," Massachusetts' top highway administrator, Jonathan Gulliver, told us. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com

Around Tuesday night into Wednesday, there is a nearby storm bringing light snowfall.

A larger storm Thursday is tracking more north, so it looks like a wintry mix, snow in the mountains and a sloppy ice and rain event south.

A third upcoming system brings us snow, perhaps next weekend. Stay tuned!