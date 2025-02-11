Boston

Where and when to expect more snow (and ice!) in Boston this week

A low pressure system will track toward New England, giving way to snow, ice and rain late Wednesday into Thursday

By Dominic Brown

NBC Universal, Inc.

Heads up! We’re tracking not only snow but the potential for ice in your First Alert forecast very soon.

As we continue moving through this Tuesday, we’ll see partly sunny skies in the Greater Boston area. A winter storm tracking over the Mid-Atlantic will generally bypass most of our area tonight.

However, some light snow could accumulate along the Cape and Islands, mainly after midnight. We’re not expecting much, but a few communities could see up to an inch — not Boston, which is not expected to get any.

Snow moving across the southern New England coast early on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.
NBC10 Boston
Snow moving across the southern New England coast early on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.
High temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s today. Tonight, lows will drop into the teens.

On Wednesday, a few isolated snow flurries and showers will blow in off the ocean for parts of Boston in the afternoon. But later Wednesday night into Thursday, a low pressure system will track toward New England, giving way to snow, ice and rain. In fact, Thursday is a First Alert.

The event will start as snow for much of our area. A few spots could see about 1-2” of snow before it transitions into sleet/freezing rain.

A map showing where snow and a wintry mix is expected early on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.
NBC10 Boston
A map showing where snow and a wintry mix is expected early on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.
A map showing where snow, rain and a wintry mix is expected early on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.
NBC10 Boston
A map showing where snow, rain and a wintry mix is expected early on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.
Snowfall totals expected across the Boston area and New England by Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. Parts of northern New England are expected to get 3-5 inches or more; southern New England (including Boston) less than 1 inch.
NBC10 Boston
Snowfall totals expected across the Boston area and New England by Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. Parts of northern New England are expected to get 3-5 inches or more; southern New England (including Boston) less than 1 inch.

And please keep that in mind: this is not just a snow event. A light glaze of ice could develop on some bridges, overpasses and elevated surfaces, just in time for the early morning commute on Thursday. Take your time. Be careful while driving.

A map showing how much ice could accumulate by Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, after a storm blows through New England.
NBC10 Boston
A map showing how much ice could accumulate by Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, after a storm blows through New England.

Later Thursday morning, as our temperatures rise well above freezing, the precipitation will change over to rain. High temperatures will climb into the low 40s by Thursday afternoon.

A graph showing when to expect snow and rain Tuesday-Thursday, Feb. 11-13, 2025. Snow should fall early Wednesday, then again overnight into Thursday, followed by a wintry mix and rain by that evening.
NBC10 Boston
A graph showing when to expect snow and rain Tuesday-Thursday, Feb. 11-13, 2025.

We’ll get a break from the snow and ice on Friday for Valentine’s Day. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 30s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph from the west.

NBC10 Boston

Then, by late Saturday evening, brace yourself for another wintry mix. Again, we’ll likely see snow to start. Some accumulations are likely. Overnight into Sunday morning, the snow will transition into freezing rain and then just rain as temperatures warm into the low 40s by Sunday afternoon.

A map showing where to expect snow (northern New England and much of Massachusetts, rain (southern Connecticut) and a wintry mix (in between) at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb., 15, 2025.
NBC10 Boston
A map showing where to expect snow (northern New England and much of Massachusetts, rain (southern Connecticut) and a wintry mix (in between) at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb., 15, 2025.

Let’s be careful while driving. Some icing could produce some slick spots on the roads, mainly Sunday morning.

Stay with your NBC 10 Boston First Alert Weather Team for constant winter updates.

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsWeather
