Boston area getting up to an inch of much-needed rain Thursday

We’ve upped the ante for much-needed rain in the Boston area on Thursday.

Projections are now showing up to an inch across the region. While this won’t erase our rain deficits — and barely puts a dent in the critical drought that most of Massachusetts is dealing with — it’s a step in the right direction.

We've put a First Alert stamp on the 10-day forecast for Thursday's rain, given the long dry spell. The last time Boston got this much rain was Sept. 21.

Coupled with wind, this will have an impact on travel plans through the day and into the evening drive (the steadiest rain appears to miss the morning commute).

Keep in mind that after dry spells like this, heavily traveled roads accumulate a thin layer of rubber and oils that make roads more slippery than on a typical rainy day. This often happens in the West during the dry season.