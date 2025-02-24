Boston's been colder than average most of Feb. — but not this week

Your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you — Mother Nature has given us quite a gift this week! We’re tracking high temperatures in the 50s in Boston! Yes, the 50s!

For Monday, though, expect high temperatures in the mid 40s. Even then, the 40s are a huge improvement from the temperatures we’ve had over the past several weeks.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, and after sundown, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 30s.

On Tuesday, a few isolated showers are possible. But the temperatures will be the bigger story, not only for Tuesday but for much of this week.

High temperatures will be in the low 50s Tuesday afternoon. It will feel like spring!!

And we’re going to keep the 50s going. In fact, high temperatures will be near 50 on Wednesday, then back into the mid 50s on Thursday.

A cold front will cross the area Thursday, giving way to scattered rain. With the front to our east by Friday, the sun will return, and so will the cooler weather. Highs will be in the mid 40s on Friday, then the low 40s for the weekend.

