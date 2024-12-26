Boston

Enjoy the sunny skies while they're around, Boston — here's when rain's expected

Saturday will be mostly dry, but rain chances increase into Sunday, and more rain is expected from there

By Sydney Welch

NBC Universal, Inc.

There'll be noticeably warmer temperatures in the Boston area this weekend as a pattern change in the weather takes hold. In the meantime, we'll see gradual warming each afternoon, with high pressure keeping skies clear for the most part.

Temperatures will rise into the mid-30s, with colder overnight lows dropping to the 20s along the coast and the teens inland.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Friday will be sunny and dry, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The pattern will flip-flop this weekend as high pressure moves away, clouds build and warmer temperatures return.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

Saturday will be mostly dry and mild, with highs in the 40s.

Rain chances increase Saturday night into Sunday. A steadier round of rain is expected late Sunday into Monday, followed by a break on Tuesday before more rain returns midweek. Temperatures will stay mild, so snow is unlikely, but it could feel damp and dreary through much of next week.

A map showing rain chances across the U.S. Northeast on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. Most of western and northern New England can expect rain.
NBC10 Boston
A map showing rain chances across the U.S. Northeast on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. Most of western and northern New England can expect rain.
A graphic showing expected rainfall chances in Boston from Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, to Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. New Year's Day has a 70% chance of rainfall, the highest percentage of any day.
NBC10 Boston
A graphic showing expected rainfall chances in Boston from Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, to Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. New Year's Day has a 70% chance of rainfall, the highest percentage of any day.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us