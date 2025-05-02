When storms will hit Boston this weekend, and when to expect clearer weather

Well, Boston, we have some good news for the weekend and some bad news. Let’s start with the bad news first!

We’re tracking rain and potential strong storms for the weekend. Yup, another weekend in a row with rain in the forecast here in Boston.

So, what about the good news? Even though we’re tracking rain for your weekend, we’re not expecting a complete washout. There will be some dry breaks at times on both Saturday and Sunday. Hip, hip hooray!! We’ll get to all of that in a moment.

First, as we continue moving through Friday, we can’t rule out another isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening as temperatures rise into the mid to upper 70s. Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine.

While we can’t completely rule out a stray shower Saturday morning, most of Greater Boston will start the day dry under partly sunny skies. However, later in the afternoon comes the weather that made Saturday a First Alert.

A frontal system will nearly stall over our region, giving way to scattered rain and potential strong to severe storms by late afternoon into the evening. Any storms that develop could produce damaging winds and heavy rain.

High temperatures will soar into the upper 70s and lower 80s. The tornado threat is low.

On Sunday, we’ll likely have a few showers as well. Again, we’re not expecting rain from start to finish. In fact, some of the highest rain chances will likely arrive later in the day Sunday, stretching into Monday.

High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid 60s.

By Monday, scattered showers will likely rule the forecast. Otherwise, we’ll see cloudy skies and highs dipping into the mid 50s.

More rain is expected Tuesday and part of the day on Wednesday as high temperatures rebound into the 60s.

And as we look ahead, we don’t want to jinx ourselves, but the forecast is starting to look better next weekend for Mother’s Day. We’ll keep you posted.