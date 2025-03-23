forecast

Wintry mix, light snow, and rain on tap for Boston Monday morning: Latest maps

A quick chance for snow accumulation will be possible for areas around I-495 in Massachusetts; around Boston we see some wet snowflakes, we change to rain by late morning — explore live radar below

By Pamela Gardner

NBC Universal, Inc.

The airmass over New England has changed dramatically this Sunday. 

A cold front Saturday night and strong northwest winds have opened the door to cool and dry air. We have an elevated brush fire risk Sunday with humidity levels around 20% and the strong wind.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Highs stay in the mid 40s even with Sunday sunshine, thanks to the gusty wind. Wind chills stay in the 20s to 30s across New England with a wind subsiding to near calm after sunset. 

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Speaking of sunsets, Boston has its first 7 p.m. sunset tonight!

Monday morning brings us a chance for a wintry mix, light snow and then rain

More cold air is in place as this snow moves into the Northeast before dawn. 

A quick chance for snow accumulation will be possible for areas around Interstate 495 in Massachusetts, around Boston we see some wet snowflakes, we change to rain by late morning. 

Weather

Boston 9 hours ago

Boston could get more snow Monday. Will it stick? Here's the latest

Massachusetts 9 hours ago

More snow in Boston? After breezy, colder Sunday, Monday will be wet

Meanwhile, across the Route 2 corridor, Worcester Hills, Berkshires and areas north and west light snow amounts to coatings to 1” in high terrain. 

Northern New England's mountains pick up a couple of inches of snow through the day. 

A graphic showing snow accumulation across the Boston area on Monday, March 23, 2025.
NBC10 Boston
NBC10 Boston
A graphic showing snow accumulation across the Boston area on Monday, March 23, 2025.

Track the weather system with this live radar:  

The rain in Boston lingers through late afternoon and tapers by the evening. Rain totals will be around 0.5” for most in southern New England. 

We see temps staying in the 40s or 50s through next week, with a possible warmup by the next weekend, with highs maybe reaching the 60s. 

Our next chance for rain is on Wednesday. 

This article tagged under:

forecastMassachusettsBostonWeather
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us