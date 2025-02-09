Yes, snow just fell in Boston — here's when we'll get even more

As we poke our heads out the door to see how much snow we got in the Boston area, we've already got an eye on the next bouts of wintry weather headed our way.

The active pattern will continue as the jet stream overhead functions like a conveyor belt, ushering storm systems into New England.

Snow is tapering off through Sunday morning, with the heaviest snowfall occurring between midnight and 2 a.m., and lingering bands of snow will continue to fall through around noon.

Once this system moves out, temperatures are expected to remain in the low 30s for Sunday, with some wind gusts up to 20 mph.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 20s to low 30s from Monday to Wednesday. Some light snow is possible Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday, but it will not be widespread, as it is associated with a system moving south of New England.

Thursday will bring our next system, which is expected to start as snow before transitioning into a wintry mix and rain as temperatures will be pushing 40 degrees Thursday.

NBC10 Boston A map showing precipitation types across the Northeast expected Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. Snow should fall across Greater Boston.

Then another system is on tap for Sunday into Monday next week, which could also get messy but will offer another chance for snow.