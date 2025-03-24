Rain is sticking around in Boston, and we'll have more this week

It’s a wet start to the week! And more wet weather is on the way.

As we move through this Monday, keep your rain gear handy. Some of us started the day with a mix of sleet and snow. But most of us will continue to see a cold rain across the Greater Boston area this afternoon into the early evening.

Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Tonight, some patchy fog is possible. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s.

Tuesday will be a drier day. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will reach the low 50s. Winds will gust from the west up to 25 mph.

Wet weather returns on Wednesday, courtesy of an area of low pressure offshore.

Some snow could mix with rain for parts of our area, including Boston. We’ll watch it closely. But as temperatures warm into the 40s on Wednesday, any frozen precipitation will turn to a cold rain.

We’re dry again Thursday and Friday. Highs will warm into the mid 50s on Friday.

This weekend will be a bit unsettled. A few late day showers are possible Saturday night into Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 40s on Saturday, then back in the low 50s on Sunday.