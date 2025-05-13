Enjoy the sun, we're tracking rain on the way to Boston — again!

Enjoy the sun while you can! More rain is headed to the Boston area this week.

We'll see a few high clouds for the rest of Tuesday afternoon and evening, but no rain is in the day's forecast. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s along the coast due to an onshore wind. MetroWest temperatures will be a bit warmer, reaching the lower 70s.

Tuesday night, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies and low temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

On Wednesday, you’re going to notice a big difference with our sky cover. In fact, Wednesday will be the start of unsettled conditions pushing into the Greater Boston area ahead of a low pressure system.

We’ll likely see a good deal of clouds Wednesday with a few late-day showers. An isolated storm is possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

We’re not expecting a washout on Thursday, but a few scattered showers are possible. Again, an isolated storm is possible, but it will be the exception and not the rule. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

On Friday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with late-day showers. A few showers will likely extend into early Saturday morning. Then, by Saturday evening, the rain returns with a thunderstorm or two. So, we’re not expecting rain all day.

A few showers are also possible into early Sunday morning.

High temperatures will rise into the mid 70s Friday and Saturday. You might even notice a bit more humidity around, too.

By Sunday, highs will sink back into the lower 70s.