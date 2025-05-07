Heavy rain to hit Boston before the weekend — will it stay through Mother's Day?

Some of us got a break from the rain Wednesday, but brace yourself — more wet weather is headed our way, with heavy, windswept rain on the way Friday and more continuing for part of the weekend.

High temperatures hit the low to mid 70s Wednesday under partly sunny skies. But the entire day was not expected to be dry for all of Greater Boston.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Remember the cutoff low we’ve talked about all week? It’s given us a couple of gloomy, rainy days here in Boston. Well, as the low continues tracking north, some of us could still see a few afternoon and evening showers and isolated storms. Some brief heavy downpours are possible.

Later Wednesday night, patchy fog will settle in. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and low temperatures in the 50s.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

On Thursday, we’ll see partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

By Thursday night, rain returns to our region as an area of low pressure tracks along the coast.

Rain will continue for much of the day on Friday. In fact, some of the rain could be heavy at times. The rain will also be windswept, due to a gusty east-northeast wind, hitting up to 25-30 mph. We've issued a first Alert for Friday!

NBC10 Boston NBC10 Boston

High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.

A few showers will linger into part of the day Saturday. But by Saturday evening, our skies will gradually clear, giving way to nice weather for Mother’s Day.

Talking about Mother’s Day, we’re expecting mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 70s. Enjoy!