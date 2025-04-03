Will this rain move out in time for the Red Sox' home opener at Fenway?

Some warmer days are ahead in Boston as the morning thunder and rain heads offshore.

A shower or two will linger in the forecast for Thursday afternoon, with a spotty shower around Massachusetts between 10 p.m. and midnight as a front pushes farther south.

A gusty southwest wind between 30 and 40 mph ushers in the milder air and our highs reach the 50s to 60s with some sun breaking out late.

Temperatures overnight remain in the 40s and 50s, with some patchy fog developing.

Friday starts off with some fog, clouds and scattered rain and thunder along the South Coast, Cape and Islands. But as the near-stationary front slips further south, we brighten the sky with sunshine by afternoon, though some clouds may be rather stubborn across the South Coast through late day.

Highs top off in the low 60s as we have a west-northwest breeze and full sun late afternoon — a fantastic forecast for the Red Sox' home opener at Fenway Park! Leave the rain gear at home and bring the sunscreen.

The weekend unfortunately brings us unsettled weather again for both days. A backdoor front lowers temps to the 40s for Saturday, with scattered showers for the afternoon through Sunday.

Yes, lingering rain hangs around for much of the weekend as warmer air returns. At least with the rain on Sunday we expect temps to rise into the 50s to 60s.

A cold front heads off the South Coast Monday with cooler and drier air bringing in highs in the 40s to 50s through midweek.