Signs of spring: Later sunsets, no new snow for once and more

Our beautiful warmup continues this week and will last through midweek. The slow thaw will help to melt away our snow or ice pack in southern New England. Each day we see melting, with refreezing each night.

We have passed some milestones this winter. We are now in solar spring, which means our sun angle increases each day and our daylight gained each day will be significant through the next couple months.

We have reached 5 p.m. sunsets, and passed the climatologically coldest days of the year. Friday is the end of meteorological winter, and we reach 11 hours of daylight on Monday.

This is also the first weekend since January that we don’t have a storm on the way or any snow.

Sunday afternoon's highs go to the low 40s. More mild air builds and we see highs in the low 40s Monday.

Tuesday through Thursday is trending warmer, so we reach highs in the low 50s with a southerly breeze. This is as we see a chance for some sprinkles on Tuesday, but the rain chance then continues to decrease.

Temps stay warm in the 40s through the end of the week. A minor storm system heads our way for Thursday, bringing rain south and light snow in the mountains.

Another minor storm system is still showing up across the northwest for Saturday night into next Sunday.