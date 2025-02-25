Here's when you'll need to break out the winter coat again in Boston

Loving the spring-like weather? Well, put away your heavy winter coats for a few more days! We’re tracking more spring-like weather in Greater Boston — until the weekend.

As we continue moving through Tuesday, enjoy the warmth! High temperatures will be in the low 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

NBC10 Boston NBC10 Boston

A weak weather system will push through the commonwealth Tuesday evening, producing a few sprinkles and light showers. Most of the rain will be east of Boston before midnight. Afterward, we’ll see decreasing clouds and low temperatures in the mid 30s.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

On Wednesday, our highs will be slightly cooler, due to winds blowing in from the west-northwest. Highs will be in the upper 40s in Boston, but at least we’ll see a good deal of sunshine.

The highs will rebound into the low 50s Thursday. But here’s the catch! We’ll have to dodge some raindrops during the day.

This wet weather is coming with a cold front from the west. While this event could begin as a period of snow over parts of northern and central Massachusetts early Thursday morning, the majority of this event will be rain as our temperatures rise into the 50s by afternoon. Some of us could see about a quarter of an inch of rain from this front.

NBC10 Boston NBC10 Boston

NBC10 Boston NBC10 Boston

NBC10 Boston NBC10 Boston

By Friday, it’s sunny, breezy and slightly cooler. Highs will be in the mid 40s. Winds will gust from the west up to 30-35 mph.

NBC10 Boston NBC10 Boston

NBC10 Boston NBC10 Boston

This weekend — the first weekend of March, by the way — another cold front will push in, giving way to some wet weather Saturday into early Sunday morning. Highs will be in the 40s on Saturday, then in the 30s on Sunday.