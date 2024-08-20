forecast

Boston to see cooler, less humid conditions for the rest of the week

We'll start the warmup as we head into the weekend, assuring us that summer isn't quite over in New England

By Pete Bouchard

NBC Universal, Inc.

The dry, fresh airmass has arrived. This is what you've been looking for all summer! And we're treated to it all week long.

Bulk of the clouds will be pushing offshore as the front continues east, allowing some sun to work in. We're not totally in the blue, however, as some afternoon clouds will linger.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Overnight, the skies clear for the just-past-full moon. Cool temperatures will settle in, setting us up for a few upper 40s in the suburbs.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

And this won't be the only cool start, either. Thursday morning and Friday morning will also have "refreshing" starts.

We'll start the warmup as we head into the weekend, assuring us that summer isn't quite over in New England.

Weather

Weather 6 hours ago

Forecast: Cool mornings, less humid rest of week

Weather 11 hours ago

Forecast: Showers and storms Monday evening

Enjoy the quiet spell!

This article tagged under:

forecast
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us