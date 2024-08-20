Boston to see cooler, less humid conditions for the rest of the week

The dry, fresh airmass has arrived. This is what you've been looking for all summer! And we're treated to it all week long.

Bulk of the clouds will be pushing offshore as the front continues east, allowing some sun to work in. We're not totally in the blue, however, as some afternoon clouds will linger.

Overnight, the skies clear for the just-past-full moon. Cool temperatures will settle in, setting us up for a few upper 40s in the suburbs.

And this won't be the only cool start, either. Thursday morning and Friday morning will also have "refreshing" starts.

We'll start the warmup as we head into the weekend, assuring us that summer isn't quite over in New England.

Enjoy the quiet spell!