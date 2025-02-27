Get your winter coats ready — the cold is about to blow back into Boston

Brace yourself, and grab your heavy coats again! Big changes are on the way for the weekend.

A few folks in central Massachusetts and parts of the Merrimack Valley started Thursday with light snow. Since then, it’s been rainy and gloomy as a cold front pushed east.

Much of the wet weather was shutting down after sunset, except for a few lingering showers along the Cape and Islands. By Thursday night and overnight, our skies will become partly cloudy.

High temperatures were in the low 50s today, dropping to the mid 30s at night.

On Friday, sunshine returns. High temperatures will only reach the mid 40s, with breezy winds. In fact, winds will gust from the west up to 25 mph at times.

Big changes arrive Friday night into the weekend.

Another cold front will slide into the region late Friday night, producing a period of light snow for parts of the area into early Saturday morning.

Little to no accumulation is expected for Boston before the snow transitions into rain by Saturday morning. Otherwise, we’ll see some spotty showers at times during the day Saturday. High temperatures will climb into the low to mid 50s. Then, late Saturday night, some snowflakes could mix with rain before the frontal system pushes east of our region.

Expect a significant cooldown behind the cold front by Sunday. Morning temperatures will be in the teens. Highs will only reach the low 30s.

And we’ll do it again on Monday with morning temps in the teens and highs near freezing.

More rain pushes in by midweek.