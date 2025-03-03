Boston

Boston's weather roller-coaster brings spring-like warmth, rain this week

By mid-March, our average high is 47 degrees, climbing into the 50s by the end of the month

By Sydney Welch

We're shifting gears quickly from winter to spring as Boston's temperature roller-coaster continues.

Highs Monday reached only the low 30s, but by Thursday, Boston will be pushing 60 degrees. However, this warmup comes with rain, arriving late Wednesday into Thursday.

Periods of heavy rain are possible overnight, leading to a foggy and dreary Thursday morning commute. A strong southerly wind may also bring minor coastal flooding during high tide along the southern New England coastline.

This same system is kicking off severe weather season in the south, fueling strong storms along the Gulf Coast Tuesday before the weaker side of the system moves over New England.

Beyond Thursday’s rain, temperatures will return to near normal, with highs in the 40s through the weekend. We’re keeping an eye on the chance for isolated rain and snow Saturday to Sunday, but right now impacts remain low.

Looking ahead, the longer-term pattern favors slightly above-normal temperatures. By mid-March, our average high is 47 degrees, climbing into the 50s by the end of the month, signaling the steady march toward spring.

