Humidity, storm chances return to Boston for 4h of July

We're off to a nice, refreshing start to our Wednesday. In fact, we're expecting comfortable conditions for much of the day with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

We'll see partly cloudy skies — a great day to head to the beach!

You'll notice a few changes into the Fourth of July, with more humidity, more clouds and even a chance for a few storms.

We're not tracking a washout for July 4. Still, prepare yourself for a thunderstorm or two by Thursday afternoon/evening. The storms will be isolated, so we are not expecting storms everywhere.

The chance for rain is around 20%. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s. It will be humid.

Plans to see fireworks Thursday night? It will be warm and humid. Clouds are expected.

A few more showers and storms are possible Friday. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

The unsettled weather will continue into the weekend, with showers and storms expected Saturday into early Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with plenty of humidity around.

We're also keeping an eye on Beryl in the Caribbean Sea. The hurricane is forecast to impact Jamaica Wednesday with life-threatening winds and storm surge.