A late-summer forecast full of perfection and pumpkin spice

Pumpkin spice is acceptable, the flannel, not as much yet as a taste of fall fills the air. High pressure is settling in through Friday, bringing calm conditions and clearing skies.

Temperature are in the 60s and near 70 degrees for highs, with inland areas near 75 degrees. The pièce de resistance is the lowering humidity for the next 48 hours, too. This has allowed the air to be more comfortable for any outdoor activity.

As skies clears more, temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s Thursday night. The 40s won’t be as widespread but more promising through southern New Hampshire and Vermont.

Friday's cooler start will stunt afternoon warmth, with an east wind at the coast but remains dry with afternoon temperatures again in the 70s. Saturday presents a more humid but mostly dry time during the daylight hours.

With humidity building, Saturday night skies turn rainy on Sunday.

As another front nears, the morning and mid-morning seem to be the wettest time of the day. There will be scattered thunderstorms with a limited window for stronger storms, mostly contained to northern New England.

On Labor Day, drier air and calmer conditions return. This sets us up for a mainly dry start to September, as students return back to school.