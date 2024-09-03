Dry and sunny all week in Boston: Here's when rain returns

This week is shaping up to be beautiful, with dry and sunny conditions expected through Friday. Highs will be seasonably warm from Wednesday to Friday, while Tuesday will be a bit cooler, with temperatures in the low 70s — slightly below the average of 78 degrees.

Nights will remain cool, with lows in the upper 40s to 50s through Thursday, warming up to the 60s by Friday.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Humidity will build back in Thursday, making Friday feel a bit muggy, but until then, the air will be comfortably dry. As we head into the weekend, the next chance of rain emerges, with widespread showers more likely in western and interior New England.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Showers will kick up ahead of the cold front by Saturday afternoon. As the system reaches Boston and the surrounding areas by Sunday, there's still a chance of scattered showers, though it's expected to be less intense than farther west.

Cooler temperatures and more sunshine are on the horizon for next week. Check back for weekend rain updates!