Dry, warm conditions continue in Boston Friday with hazy sunshine

A washed-out front will be dropping in Friday — and setting up the sea breezes for the weekend

By Pete Bouchard

NBC Universal, Inc.

We're expecting temperatures to peak Friday before a slight cooldown this weekend. Highs will soar under hazy, smoky skies to the low and mid-80s.

Light sea breezes will push deep into MetroWest Saturday and soften the warmth a bit as we fall into the upper 70s to near 80.

A washed-out front will be dropping in Friday — and setting up the sea breezes for the weekend. This front could trigger a couple of brief downpours or a rumble of thunder this afternoon, mainly in northern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire.

Don't look for this to make a big dent in our slightly dry weather, either. We don't have any widespread precipitation in the works anytime soon.

So, that clears us for another super weekend and start to next week.

By midweek, a creeping low pressure system may test our sunny resolve. Our guidance is a bit skittish about whether the showers will ever make it up here, but we have our eyes on it.

There's also a very small chance it could develop into something of a tropical nature.

Lots to play out. In the meantime, enjoy the gorgeous weekend and be safe!

