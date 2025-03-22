It's a gorgeous day in Boston — hard to believe snow may be here by Monday

The weekend dawns bright and chilly, but we’ll easily shake that off with a developing southwest breeze Saturday.

That should help us solidify a high temperature in the low 60s. Cooler readings will be found on the Capes/Islands.

There also could be a spot shower later Saturday afternoon or evening as a sharp front crosses. That front will drop temperatures both Sunday and into early next week, but most importantly, it will drop overnight temps back to the upper 20s to low 30s.

This means we’re tossing around the idea of snow with the approaching storm on Monday. In fact, snow could be flying for the morning commute as the precipitation rolls in from the west.

While guidance suggests some accumulation near the coast, we’ve seen this movie before. While it’s true that flakes could be seen all the way to Route 128, it’s more likely to stick in the Worcester Hills, southern New Hampshire and parts of the Merrimack Valley.

Turning the page to Tuesday, we’ll only recover to the upper 40s to low 50s under sunny skies and a chilly breeze. In fact, all next week the temperatures will struggle to stay near normal (these days 50ish). The pattern could turn warmer by next weekend.

Have a good, safe weekend!