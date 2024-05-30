Heavy rain impacting Thursday morning commute

Heavy rain, ponding, steady showers — they're all contributing to a slow ride this morning. Although this system is compact, it packs a solid punch for the first half of the day.

The second half is a lot quieter, with the possibility of some sunny breaks at times. All told, many will come away with nearly an inch of rain. Where the downpours pile on a bit more, close to 2 inches may fall.

With all this falling in a short window, there may be some localized flooding.

Clearing rolls in Thursday night, followed by more sun Friday. This will kick off a superb stretch of weather through the weekend and into early next week, sending us into June with a lush landscape and warm temperatures.

Humidity will be in check through the weekend as highs crest near 80 by Sunday. Gentle sea breezes can be expected right at the coast.

Next week, we'll continue with the 80s, but thunder may come into play late Tuesday and continue into Thursday. Humidity is also a factor, charging any storms with plenty heavy rain.

We'll watch for that and any severe weather throughout the middle of the week.