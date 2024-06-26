Severe storms could bring heavy rain, damaging wind and hail to Boston

Wednesday is the hottest day of our 10-day forecast, and we also see a surge in humid air thanks to a gusty southwest wind ahead of a cold front.

Highs reach the upper 80s and low 90s with dewpoints returning to the mid-60s for one day only.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

With the heat, humidity and a developing boundary across southeastern Massachusetts this afternoon, we may see isolated showers and storms popping at any time.

The main cold front and line heads in later Wednesday night across western New England around 8 p.m., moving through Boston midnight through pre-dawn Thursday.

The storms could become isolated strong to severe Wednesday or Wednesday night with damaging wind and hail as the reason we may see a severe t-storm warning issued.

Also, heavy rain and lightning is a concern. The thunder may wake you up overnight, in fact. Around 1 inch of rain is likely to be widespread through Thursday morning.

The front moves offshore by sunrise Thursday, but some showers may linger on the Cape through mid-morning. While sun breaks out elsewhere across the northeast.

A weaker, secondary cold front sweeps in from the north in the afternoon as this combined with a cool pool of air aloft, has the potential to trigger pop up showers or thunder across the interior through sunset.

Otherwise, we have some clouds, highs in the low 80s and lowering humidity. Temperatures fall a bit more Friday as highs only reach the 70s and the air is so dry, we have a clear sky.

Highs for the weekend return to the low 80s. Saturday looks dry until evening out west. Another system heads through Sunday bringing another round of scattered rain or storms.

The week around Independence Day looks like a typical summer week with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and dry weather for the most part.

Watching for a nearby system sometime around July 4th that may bring some showers around. Stay tuned.