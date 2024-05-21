Summer-like heat sticking around until end of workweek

Summer has arrived! Technically, some spots touched 80 Monday (Orange, Massachusetts) but Tuesday, the warm weather is nudged east.

We'll go right into the upper 80s in some towns and cities in the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire. With the winds coming from the south/southwest off the cool waters of Narragansett and Buzzards Bays, however, there will be a tempering effect to the warmth.

Temperatures will "only" be in the low 80s on the South Shore and upper 70s closer to the Canal. 60s are expected on Cape Cod.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Wednesday, the heat really bears down. Winds will bend a little more to the southwest, allowing Boston proper to leap near 90. Cooler readings will still be on the Cape/Islands, but even here, mid/upper 70s to low 80s are expected. Heat will be compounded by a little humidity as well. Thankfully, we'll stay in the tolerable range. Sun will dominate.

Thursday, the thunder rolls in as a weak front approaches. The heat and humidity will still be with us, so some storms may become strong. There's some question on how widespread the coverage will be, however. Keep an eye to the sky in the afternoon.

The holiday weekend still looks cooler. It also appears to be a challenging forecast. Weak impulses rippling through the jet stream could pop a couple of afternoon showers, with the greatest threat Sunday and Memorial Day.

This is a fickle forecast that could really go either way. We'll keep on it in the coming days.