Mild to start the workweek, with afternoon clouds and spot showers

Another weather system will approach from the Great Lakes between Wednesday and Thursday, increasing humidity and the chance of showers and thunderstorms

A nice start to the week shaping up after a wet and muggy weekend. High temperatures Monday range from the mid-70s in southern New Hampshire to the low to mid-80s for Boston and central Massachusetts.

This comes with lower humidity after an overnight and early morning cold front. 

High pressure will bring dry and warmer weather on Tuesday with tolerable humidity, and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s on both afternoons.

By Friday, high pressure will bring dry and pleasant weather with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s and comfortable humidity.

Next weekend, high pressure will shift east, leading to dry conditions on Saturday with increasing humidity. By Sunday, expect higher humidity and a chance of showers and thunderstorms as another weather system approaches.

