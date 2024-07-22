From dry to damp: Humidity and rain return to Boston this week

After a pleasant and dry weekend, the humidity and rain are both back this week.

Monday will be one of the better days of the week, until the weekend. Temperatures peak in the low to mid-80s for highs Monday, with more clouds this evening and tonight.

While a quick sprinkle is possible, the heavier rain is early Tuesday morning around 5 a.m. Along with an on-shore wind, this will likely keep temperatures cool, only in the upper 70s with a humid feel. Because of the plumes of moisture, flooding will need to be watched, but it won't be widespread.

Some of the favored spots right now look to be along the south coast, and through the Outer Cape. Wednesday is another day with the threat of rain and cooler air, as temperatures struggle to touch 80 degrees.

The wet week may be worth it, as the weekend favors drier but warmer air on both Saturday and Sunday.