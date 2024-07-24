Showers persist in Boston with cool temperatures and muggy air

Waves of showers continue Wednesday along with the cooler temperatures, muggy air and cloudy skies.

Showers will redevelop anytime this afternoon and there could be a thunderstorm later Wednesday, most likely in far western New England, with some heavy rain, gusty wind and lightning.

Highs Wednesday stay in the 70s as we get a southeast flow with a cooler coast.

We have a cold front moving in on Thursday. Before that front arrives, our temps increase due to a southerly gusty wind. We're back in the 80s for highs along with higher dewpoints.



Scattered showers and storms move through Thursday, but much of the day should be just cloudy. After that, we have an amazing stretch of dry weather upon us.

The humidity is gone for a couple of days and doesn't increase until Monday next week.

High temps reach the mid to upper 80s on Friday and Saturday with full sun. Sunday through much of next week our highs will be around 90.

Humidity returns by Monday, and rain chances increase Tuesday through the end of the 10-day.