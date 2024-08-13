Sunny and warm conditions continue in Boston Tuesday

Seems we've stumbled upon some fine summer weather. As the days grow shorter, by about 2.5 minutes a day, we know the warm days are numbered.

We'll still be treated to 80s through Friday, but sea breezes near the coast will cap us around 80 starting Wednesday.

We'll also see a couple of pop-up showers by afternoon as a weak disturbance floats down from northern New England. The chances grow on Thursday as the air becomes a little more unstable aloft. I'm seeing lots of hits during the afternoon. Some thunder is possible as well.

Friday sees a pause, then we turn to the weekend.

Deepening low pressure to our west will force several batches of wet weather into New England, as we watch the track of Ernesto, the tropical system, off Bermuda.

The combination of increasing humidity and plenty of tropical moisture will mean many chances for rain starting on Saturday. I am a bit concerned about the strengthening low to the west, too.

Our guidance is showing the track of Ernesto is being altered by this feature. It's not alarming, but it does manage to nudge the storm's track a little closer to New England than we'd like.

We'll be closely watching the trends in the days to come.